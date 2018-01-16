BBC Sport - Tommy Bowe relives his 'special' try against Wales
Tommy Bowe relives 'special' try against Wales
Tommy Bowe looks back on his 2009 try against Wales which clinched Ireland's first Grand Slam in 61 years.
BBC Sport's Jim Neilly provided dramatic commentary as the Ulster wing burst through to score Ireland's second try in a 17-15 victory.
Bowe admitted that there was a touch of luck involved in what has become one of the most famous tries in Irish rugby history.
