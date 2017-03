John Afoa has made 19 appearances for Gloucester this season

Gloucester prop John Afoa has been given a one-week suspension after pleading guilty to a charge of dangerous tackling.

Afoa, 33, was cited for a tackle on Harelquins' Tim Swiel in the first-half of the Cherry and Whites' 30-27 Premiership defeat on Saturday.

He will now miss the Premiership game at Bristol on 24 March.

Gloucester are ninth in the Premiership table, having lost three of their past four games.