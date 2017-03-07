Six Nations 2017: Scotland under no pressure for England clash - John Barclay

Barclay will lead Scotland from the start for a second time on Saturday, as he wins his 59th cap

Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live & Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Stand-in Scotland captain John Barclay says England will bear the weight of expectation in Saturday's Six Nations encounter at Twickenham.

The Scots are seeking a first win in south-west London since 1983, and a first Triple Crown since 1990.

But England are aiming to equal New Zealand's record of 18 straight Test wins for a tier-one nation.

"Expectations are there but we don't put any undue pressure on ourselves," said Barclay.

"We kind of feel like the expectations are more on England. They have gone how many games unbeaten. We've only won two games this Six Nations.

"We feel like there's not much pressure on us. We're playing some good stuff which is maybe externally building a little bit of pressure.

"But within the group we're not getting carried away. England are playing well. You don't go that many games unbeaten without playing well."

Scotland have won two of their first three Six Nations games for the first time since 2006, their home victories over Ireland and Wales adding extra spice to this year's Calcutta Cup match.

A first Scotland win at Twickenham in 34 years would catapult them into title contention with a home match against Italy to finish, but Barclay, who has taken over as skipper in the absence of the injured Greig Laidlaw, says the Scots are looking no further than Saturday.

"The fact is we're playing a Six Nations which is five games long and we're on game four," added the 30-year-old flanker.

"They are all big games and this is the next one. That is maybe a slightly boring response but that's the reality of it.

"You don't look at the following week, you look at England - they are too good a side to look any further."

Duncan Taylor has not featured for Scotland since last summer's tour to Japan

Meanwhile, Saracens centre Duncan Taylor has been ruled out of contention for Saturday's clash, after picking up a hamstring injury in his club's Premiership win over Newcastle on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has not featured for his country since last summer's tour of Japan after sustaining an ankle injury, but was hoping to earn a recall in time for Saturday's Twickenham showdown.

He will remain in the care of Saracens' medical team for further assessment.

The Scots have already lost the services of Laidlaw and back-rowers Josh Strauss and John Hardie to injury, while first-choice props Alasdair Dickinson and WP Nel have missed the entire Championship.