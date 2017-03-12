Anglo-Welsh Cup: Exeter Chiefs 24-7 Harlequins

Sam Simmonds scored the Chiefs' final try to seal the success

Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-final Exeter (14) 24 Tries: Turner, Bodilly, Salvi, S Simmonds Cons: J Simmonds 2 Harlequins (0) 7 Try: Waters Con: Lang

Exeter Chiefs booked a third straight Anglo-Welsh Cup final place and will face Leicester Tigers after a hard-earned victory against Harlequins.

First-half Lachlan Turner and Max Bodilly tries gave Chiefs the platform after both sides had scores ruled out.

Julian Salvi's pick-and-go score and Sam Simmonds' close-range try capped the win for the Chiefs who had a Turner effort chalked off by the TMO.

Calum Waters' try at the death for Quins was a mere consolation.

Exeter's win means they will go to Twickenham Stoop next Sunday, the home of Quins, for the final against the Tigers.

Rob Baxter picked up Exeter's first silverware when his side won the Anglo-Welsh Cup against Northampton in 2014, and from this display the competition still has significance for the Devon club.

Injuries forced Quins into late changes with Charlie Mulchrone missing out and Marland Yarde dropping to the bench, but it did not seem to affect them early on as they initially rucked well.

After an open start, broken-field tries from Turner and Bodilly put the Chiefs in control and they dominated the set-piece to keep Quins at arms' length.

Quins had a go after the break but continued to run aground on the Chiefs defensive line and Salvi's score was a hammer blow.

Simmonds' drive off a line-out sparked early celebrations around Sandy Park that Waters' late touchdown did nothing to dampen.

Exeter: Turner; Jess, Devoto, S Hill, Bodilly; J Simmonds, Townsend; Moon, Malton, Williams, Atkins, Welch, White, Salvi (capt), S Simmonds.

Replacements: Taione, Keast, Low, J Hill, Johnson, Thomas, Hooley, Hendrickson.

Harlequins: Chisholm; Walker, Marchant, Hopper, Alofa; Jackson, Jones; Lambert, Gray, A Jones, Merrick, Matthews, Naoupu, Ward (capt), Luamanu.

Replacements: Buchanan, Evans, Shields, South, Hodson, Waters, Lang, Yarde.

Referee: Daniel Jones (Wales)

