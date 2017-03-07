Jonny Bell: Gloucester defence coach replaces Laurie Fisher for rest of season

Former Ireland international Jonny Bell joined Gloucester in 2015 after coaching at Ulster

Gloucester have promoted defence coach Jonny Bell to "lead their rugby programme" for the remainder of the season following the departure of head coach Laurie Fisher on Monday.

Fisher, who was number two to director of rugby David Humphreys, left after appearing to quit on Twitter following Saturday's 30-27 loss to Harlequins.

Backs coach Tim Taylor and forwards coach Trevor Woodman will assist Bell.

Gloucester aim to recruit and name a new head coach by the end of March.

"We were all very disappointed with the result against Harlequins and the events of the past two days which have ultimately seen Laurie Fisher leave the club," Humphreys said in a statement.

"After Saturday's disappointment Laurie felt that it was time for someone else to take over as head coach.

"For the remainder of this season, we will not be making any further changes to the coaching team and Jonny Bell will step up to lead the rugby programme, assisted by Tim Taylor and Trevor Woodman.

"Looking forward, the process to identify a new head coach has already begun and we will be in a position to confirm the appointment of a replacement by the end of the month."

Gloucester are ninth in the Premiership table with five league games remaining, but have qualified for the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals after topping their group with five wins from six.