Six Nations 2017: Wales unchanged to face Ireland

Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Date: Friday, 10 March Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Kick-off: 20:05 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales coach Rob Howley has named an unchanged starting team and bench to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Friday.

Howley has resisted calls to bring in fresh faces following defeats by Scotland and England.

Dan Biggar has held off Sam Davies' challenge at fly-half and George North remains on the wing.

Howley has also stuck with Ross Moriarty at number eight so Taulupe Faletau remains on the bench.

Rob Howley will be 2017 Lions backs coach to New Zealand under Warren Gatland

Howley said: "There is a lot of experience in our group. You don't become a bad team overnight. We want to show what we can do and that experience will be very important this week.

"We know we need to be more clinical and we need to execute better under pressure and we have been working hard on that during the last few weeks."

In the build-up to the announcement, Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards said North had been warned about his form.

Wing legend JJ Williams said the team's midfield's lack of creativity was hampering North.

And former Wales lock Ian Gough said Biggar should make way for his Ospreys colleague Davies.

But Howley, who is deputising for Lions coach Warren Gatland, has given his established players a chance to redeem themselves following a disappointing showing at Murrayfield.

"We felt it was important the same group of players had the opportunity to go out and perform on Friday so we have named an unchanged match-day squad," said Howley.

Open-side flanker Justin Tipuric will win his 50th Wales cap. He has also played once for the British and Irish Lions.

Wales team v Ireland

Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon); George North (Northampton Saints), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets); Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Webb (Ospreys); Rob Evans (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, capt), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester Rugby).

Replacements: Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Luke Charteris (Bath), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Sam Davies (Ospreys), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins).