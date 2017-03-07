Six Nations 2017: Winning run could 'paralyse' England - Scotland's Nathan Hines

Nathan Hines says England's impressive winning run could be a "burden" when they host Scotland

Six Nations Championship: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live & BBC Radio Scotland, plus live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

England's 17-match winning run could have a "paralysing" effect when the sides meet on Saturday, according to Scotland resource coach Nathan Hines.

In round four of the Six Nations Championship, Scotland bid for a first victory at Twickenham since 1983.

"When I was at Clermont, we went 77 games unbeaten at home, and that is a burden," Hines said of the Top 14 side.

"The pressure of, 'am I going to be part of the team that loses the record?' can be paralysing."

Scotland have beaten Ireland and Wales, and lost to France, in the tournament so far, while reigning champions England have seen off every team they've faced since Eddie Jones took over as head coach in December 2015.

Former lock Hines, who won 77 Scotland caps, says his players will gain no added incentive from the prospect of ending the 34-year winless period.

"I don't think we've got any expectation on us - we haven't won down there since 1983 and we're just going to focus on what we can do to win the game," he said.

Hines won the Calcutta Cup twice with Scotland, in 2006 and 2008

"We'll prepare the best we can, but going on about 1983 is not going to do us any favours.

"I don't think there's a uniqueness to the way Calcutta Cup games are played. Most of the hype is external.

"There's no game we don't want to win, but there's no extra motivation for us because it's a game against England."

Scotland have been without their sidelined first-choice props - loose-head Alasdair Dickinson and tight-head WP Nel - since November and subsequently lost captain Greig Laidlaw and powerful back-row Josh Strauss to injuries in the second-round defeat by France.

Ali Price impressed at scrum-half in place of Laidlaw in the win over Wales, with experienced back-row John Barclay assuming the captaincy and Finn Russell taking on the place-kicking duties without missing a shot at goal.

Hines, 40, admits heading to Twickenham without their influential skipper is a blow but says other players are emerging as leaders.

"Before the autumn internationals, we thought we couldn't do without our front-line props and we had to make changes, we've evolved and become better," he said.

"It's just another thing we have to adapt to. Greig not being there is a loss, but it gives the opportunity for other leaders to step up.

"The group have done really well to adapt to other factors that wouldn't necessarily have been ideal and we're happy with that."