Six Nations 2017: Scots motivated by England's 17-game unbeaten run

Huw Jones has started all three of Scotland's Six Nations matches so far this campaign

Six Nations: England v Scotland Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:00 GMT

Scotland are relishing the opportunity to end England's impressive winning run when the sides meet at Twickenham on Saturday, according to Huw Jones.

The Scots travel south on Six Nations duty to face a side that have won 17 successive matches and have yet to lose under head coach Eddie Jones.

And centre Jones says the Scots are using that as motivation.

"It's a massive opportunity and one of the big incentives is to stop their run," he told BBC Scotland.

"It's not so much daunting, but quite exciting. They've done really well to get to this point."

England have tasted victory against France, Wales and Italy so far in this Six Nations campaign.

Eddie Jones remains unbeaten as head coach of England

And, while the Scots have not won at Twickenham since 1983, Jones takes heart from the fact that his side are no longer considered Six Nations pushovers.

Vern Cotter's men have already beaten Ireland and Wales in this championship and are aiming for a first Triple Crown since 1990.

"Traditionally, England and other teams have gone into the Six Nations thinking that Scotland might be an easy game," said Jones, who will join Glasgow Warriors from Stormers in the summer.

"Over the past couple of years and this season especially, I think we've managed to change that mindset.

"I don't think they'll be thinking it's an easy game. They'll have had a look at what we've done so far."

Jones, who was born in Edinburgh but moved to England when he was two years old, also revealed that the Scots have taken a psychological boost from rising to a record high of fifth in the rugby world rankings.

"As a group, and personally as well, it makes us enormously proud that we've achieved something that has not been achieved before," said Jones, who has collected six caps and started each of Scotland's three games in the Six Nations so far.

"It's a big honour and it shows there are exciting times coming from this squad."