John Afoa: Gloucester prop charged with dangerous tackle by Rugby Football Union

World Cup winner John Afoa has made 19 appearances for Gloucester so far this season

Gloucester prop John Afoa has been charged with dangerous tackling by the Rugby Football Union.

The charge follows the 33-year-old's tackle on Harlequins' Tim Swiel during the first half of Saturday's 30-27 loss in the Premiership at Kingsholm.

Former Ulster forward Afoa will appear before a three-person RFU disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.

Capped 36 times by New Zealand, he has been with the Cherry and Whites since 2014, starting 63 games.