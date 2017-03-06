John Afoa: Gloucester prop charged with dangerous tackle by Rugby Football Union
Gloucester prop John Afoa has been charged with dangerous tackling by the Rugby Football Union.
The charge follows the 33-year-old's tackle on Harlequins' Tim Swiel during the first half of Saturday's 30-27 loss in the Premiership at Kingsholm.
Former Ulster forward Afoa will appear before a three-person RFU disciplinary panel on Tuesday evening.
Capped 36 times by New Zealand, he has been with the Cherry and Whites since 2014, starting 63 games.