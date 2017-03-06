Ian Madigan: Bristol to sign Ireland & Bordeaux fly-half in summer

Ian Madigan was part of the Leinster squad which won the European Champions Cup in 2011

Ireland fly-half Ian Madigan will join Bristol from Bordeaux on a three-year deal, which will start in the summer.

The 27-year-old former Leinster player has 31 international caps and will join the Premiership strugglers whether they stay up or get relegated this season.

"The opportunity to come to England and prove myself here is one that I relish," Madigan told the club website.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old fly-half Callum Sheedy - currently on loan at Jersey - has signed a new deal with Bristol.

Sheedy is eligible to play for Wales via birth, Ireland through ancestry and England on residency grounds.

He has made 17 first-team appearances and was part of the side that clinched promotion to the top flight last term, scoring 22 points in the play-off final.

Bristol are seven points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership after losing at 11th-placed Worcester on Sunday.

Madigan added: "I know the expansive style of rugby that Pat [Lam] and his coaching team want to play and that excites me."

Lam will take over Bristol at the end of the season, replacing interim head coach Mark Tainton, who added: "It's been no secret that we were seeking a world-class fly half and, with his age, profile and experience, Ian fits the bill perfectly."

Since moving from Leinster to Bordeaux on a three-year deal last summer, Madigan has been omitted from the Ireland squad, with Paddy Jackson having established himself as Johnny Sexton's understudy.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has also used Munster's Ian Keatley and Leinster youngster Joey Carbery as further fly-half options.

Madigan has been unable to claim a regular starting role with the Top 14 club in recent months.