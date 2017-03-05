Six Nations: Billy Vunipola returns to England squad for Scotland match

Billy Vunipola tore cartilage in his knee during England's win over Argentina in November

Six Nations: England v Italy Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, plus live text commentary via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Billy Vunipola has been recalled to the England squad for Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland after recovering from a knee injury.

The 24-year-old number eight played for the first time since November on Sunday, as his club Saracens won 35-27 at Newcastle.

He was then named in England coach Eddie Jones' 30-man training squad.

"I talked to Eddie this week and said that if I come through the game then we can talk," Vunipola told BBC Newcastle.

"I'd love to be back in the mix but I don't want to disrespect anybody and say I'll walk straight back in."

Vunipola managed 72 minutes of Sunday's Premiership game at Kingston Park.

"It was good," he said. "I'm not sure why they took me off but that is the coach's decision.

"I am just looking forward to my fish and chips after this as I've waited a long time."

Harlequins wing Marland Yarde was the other player recalled to the squad.

England's 30-man training squad:

Forwards: Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Northampton), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), James Haskell (Wasps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mike Williams (Leicester), Tom Wood (Northampton).

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Alex Lozowksi (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell (Exeter), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ben Te'o (Worcester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester).