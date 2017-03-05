Six Nations 2017: Andrew Trimble injury setback for Ireland

Andrew Trimble has won 70 caps for Ireland

Ireland winger Andrew Trimble will miss the last two matches in the Six Nations after breaking a bone in his hand.

The 32-year-old suffered the injury during Ulster's Pro12 win over Treviso in Belfast on Friday evening.

It rules him out of the 10 March match against Wales in Cardiff and the final game at home to England eight days later.

Trimble said he aimed to be back to help Ulster in their attempt to win a place in the Pro12 play-offs.

Ireland are second in the Six Nations table, three points behind leaders England.

Joe Schmidt's side lost to Scotland in their first match but then beat Italy and France.