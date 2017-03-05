Glasgow Warriors: We can still make Pro12 play-offs - Nick Grigg

Nick Grigg (right) scored two tries against the Dragons

Glasgow Warriors can still make the Pro12 play-offs but will need to win the last five games of the regular season to do so, says Nick Grigg.

The centre scored two tries as Warriors thrashed the Dragons 47-17 to keep their faint hopes of a top-four finish alive.

"I think we have to win all of our games and we can do it," said Kiwi Grigg.

"Confidence is key and, with five points today, we're on the rise."

After a sticky opening period in which they fell 10-0 behind, Glasgow came storming back with seven tries to blow the Dragons away and secure an important bonus-point victory at Scotstoun.

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend was pleased to see his side end a three-match losing run in the Pro12.

"We got into our attack flow pretty well," he told BBC Scotland.

"When you're moving the ball so much, there will be mistakes, but we were working out where best to target in the Dragons defence. It was also fatiguing them as a side.

"Defensively, we just weren't in place in those first 10 minutes and they deserved their lead, but we showed really good resilience.

Mark Bennett and Lee Jones both scored tries against the Dragons

"The switch went on at 10-0. We won the kick-off back, got into their 22 and then eventually scored from the scrum.

"It was pleasing. I thought, individually, guys stood up really well. We showed the ambition we like to show when we play here."

Townsend echoed Grigg's assertion that Glasgow can still overcome the odds to make the top four but admits they will be relying on the teams above them to slip up even after collecting five points against the Dragons.

"We could do with a 10-pointer one week," Townsend joked. "We know we've got a lot of catching up to do and we'll probably have to rely on the teams above us losing.

"We'll have to rely on teams like Scarlets and Ulster to slip up and we'll have to get on a really good winning run.

"This is an exciting part of the season. We've got Connacht here in three weeks' time, a massive game against the champions.

"Then we have a run of Saracens away (in the Champions Cup quarter-final), Munster away two weeks after that.

"We'll have more players available and they'll come back (from Scotland duty) full of confidence."