Pro12: Glasgow Warriors 47-17 Newport Gwent Dragons

Nick Grigg's two first-half tries helped Glasgow to victory

Glasgow ran in six tries to secure a much-needed bonus point win over the Dragons at Scotstoun.

Rynard Landman's try helped the Welsh side into an early 10-0 lead, but two superbly-taken tries from Nick Grigg gave Warriors the initiative.

Rory Hughes, Ratu Tagive, Lee Jones, Mark Bennett and Peter Horne all touched down before Tyler Morgan scored a late try for the visitors.

The win moves Glasgow within six points of fifth-placed Ulster.

Glasgow Warriors: Peter Murchie; Lee Jones, Mark Bennett, Nick Grigg, Rory Hughes; Peter Horne, Henry Pyrgos (capt); Alex Allan, Corey Flynn, D'arcy Rae, Tim Swinson, Brian Alainu'uese, Rob Harley, Simone Favaro, Richie Vernon.

Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Jamie Bhatti, Sila Puafisi, Scott Cummings, Chris Fusaro, Nemia Kenatale, Brandon Thomson, Ratu Tagive.

Dragons: Tom Prydie; Pat Howard, Adam Warren, Tyler Morgan, Sam Beard, Adam Warren; Angus O'Brien, Sarel Pretorius; Sam Hobbs, Elliot Dee, Brok Harris, James Thomas, Rynard Landman, Ollie Griffiths, Nic Cudd, Lewis Evans (capt).

Replacements: Rhys Buckley, Thomas Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech, Harrison Keddie, Charlie Davies, Dorian Jones, Will Talbot-Davies.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant referees: David Wilkinson (Ireland), Dunx McClement (Scotland)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU).