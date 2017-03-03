Glasgow Warriors winger Lee Jones signs new deal until 2019

Lee Jones says he is delighted to extend his stay with an "ambitious" Glasgow Warriors

Scotland international Lee Jones has signed a new two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 28-year-old winger, who has been at the club since 2014, has extended his stay at Scotstoun until 2019.

Jones, who has made 49 appearances for Glasgow, made his international debut against England in 2012.

"It's been a great club for me and it's a club which is ambitious, so I'm pleased to be involved for another two seasons," Jones told Warriors' website.

Jones, who has four caps for Scotland, becomes the 13th player to sign a new contract at Scotstoun, with Stuart Hogg, Henry Pyrgos, Greg Peterson, Adam Ashe, Tommy Seymour, Tim Swinson, Alex Dunbar, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Rory Hughes, Peter Horne and D'arcy Rae already committed to the club.

"It's great to get my new contract signed and to know I'll be at Glasgow Warriors for another couple of years," Jones added.

"To be in the quarter-finals of the European Rugby Champions Cup is massive. As a player you want to be playing at the highest level, so for me it has been really pleasing to get a good run of games in our Champions Cup matches this season and play a part in helping the club qualify for the knockout stages.

"[Incoming head coach] Dave Rennie has been a successful coach in Super Rugby and he will bring a fresh look. It's exciting to see what he can bring to the club next season."

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend, who will become Scotland boss in June, believes Jones is in the best physical shape of his career.

"He had some cracking performances in Europe this season and is one of our hardest-working players on and off the field," Townsend added.

Warriors host Newport Gwent Dragons in the Pro12 on Saturday.