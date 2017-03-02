Pro12: Edinburgh v Ospreys (Fri)

Scotland prop Al Dickinson returns for Edinburgh after 10 weeks out

Pro12: Edinburgh v Ospreys Venue: Myreside, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 3 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Wales and BBC Alba with full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, available online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app

Edinburgh welcome back Scotland prop Al Dickinson for the first time since Boxing Day for Friday's Pro12 game against Ospreys at Myreside.

Fly-half Duncan Weir and lock Grant Gilchrist are both released from Scotland squad duty to start.

Ospreys have named four Wales squad members in their side - fly-half Sam Davies and forwards Nicky Smith, Olly Cracknell and James King.

Replacement prop Paul James is set for a club record 150th league appearance.

Davies replaces Luke Price, who was man of the match in last Sunday's bonus point win over Glasgow, which lifted Ospreys to second place, a point behind leaders Leinster.

Sam Davies featured as a second-half replacement in Wales' defeat by Scotland

Dickinson suffered a foot injury against Glasgow on Boxing Day in just his third match back following six months out with a hamstring injury sustained on Scotland's summer tour of Japan.

The 33-year-old, who was Scotland's first-choice loose-head prop before his injury, missed the autumn Tests and the first three games of the Six Nations campaign, but could yet feature in the final two rounds if he proves his fitness.

Alongside Dickinson in the front row will be 20-year-old tight-head Murray McCallum, who has signed a two-year professional deal after graduating from the BT Sport Scottish Rugby Academy.

Edinburgh are languishing in ninth place in the Pro12, 13 points behind eighth-placed Connacht after losing 18-17 to Cardiff Blues last Friday from 17-6 up.

"We've got to take the positives from the Cardiff game and carry them into [Friday]'s encounter against Ospreys," said acting head coach Duncan Hodge.

"As a group we were bitterly disappointed to score three tries and be in control of the match, only for basic errors and execution to cost us the game in the closing stages.

"Ospreys are a quality side and travel to Myreside on a good run of form, but we have the belief in ourselves to come away with a result."

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy added: "Edinburgh hasn't been a happy place for us these last few years and we want to put that right.

"To do that we know that we will have to perform for 80 minutes, something that we've been guilty of not doing over the last couple of weekends."

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn, Damien Hoyland, Glenn Bryce, Chris Dean, Rory Scholes, Duncan Weir, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Alasdair Dickinson, Neil Cochrane (captain), Murray McCallum, Grant Gilchrist, Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Cornell Du Preez

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Derrick Appiah, Kevin Bryce, Grant Gilchrist, Lewis Carmichael, Nathan Fowles, Junior Rasolea, Michael Allen

Ospreys: Dan Evans, Keelan Giles, Kieron Fonotia, Josh Matavesi. Dafydd Howells, Sam Davies, Tom Habberfield (captain); Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Brian Mujati, Tyler Ardron, Rory Thornton, Olly Cracknell, Sam Underhill, James King

Replacements:Hugh Gustafson, Paul James, Rhodri Jones, Joe Bearman, Dan Baker, Brendon Leonard, Jonathan Spratt, Jay Baker

Referee: George Clancy (Ireland)

Assistant referees: David Wilkinson (Ireland), Bob Nevins (Scotland)

Citing commissioner: Paul Minto (Scotland)

TMO: Kevin Beggs (Ireland)