Six Nations: Jonathan Joseph included in England squad after Italy exclusion

Jonathan Joseph has been recalled to the England squad for their training camp ahead of Six Nations meeting with Scotland on March 11.

The Bath centre, 25, had played in all 15 Tests under Eddie Jones before being excluded for the win over Italy.

Exeter centre Henry Slade, who came off the bench in the 36-15 win over Italy, has been omitted from the 27-man squad.

Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins) and Anthony Watson (Bath) will rejoin their clubs this weekend.

So, too, will Northampton's Paul Hill, and the Leicester pair of Mike Williams and Ellis Genge.

The training camp continues until Friday before the Calcutta Cup contest at Twickenham on March 11.

