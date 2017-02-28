BBC Sport - Ugo Monye has revealed Nick Easter was the worst room-mate he ever had as a player.

Ugo Monye: Nick Easter was my worst room-mate

Former England wing Ugo Monye has revealed Nick Easter was the worst room-mate he ever had as a player.

Monye and Easter were team-mates at Harlequins and roomed together for seven weeks leading up to the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Monye said: “Worst (room-mate) but also one of my best pals was Nick Easter. He would set his alarm at 6.00am every morning to do a fat burner.

“He didn’t get up once, not once!”

England’s Danny Care was Monye’s favourite room-mate, having shared a love for reality TV.

