Women's Six Nations: England's Katy Mclean banned after red card against Italy

England fly-half Katy Mclean will miss the rest the Women's Six Nations after being sent off against Italy.

Mclean, 31, has been given a three-week ban as a result of a dangerous tackle in the 29-15 win on Saturday.

The ban was cut from six weeks as Mclean pleaded guilty to the offence and a disciplinary committee deemed there were no "aggravating factors".

The 2014 World Cup winner will miss matches against Scotland on 11 March and Ireland six days later.

"Taking into consideration that the player has no scheduled matches on the weekend of March 4/5, the player is suspended until midnight on Sunday, March 26," read a Six Nations statement.

Mclean captained England to victory over Canada in the 2014 World Cup final.

England and Ireland sit first and second respectively in the Six Nations as the only sides with maximum points with two matches left to play.