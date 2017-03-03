Premiership: Gloucester Rugby v Harlequins

Billy Burns
Billy Burns has scored 76 points in 20 appearances for Gloucester this season
Aviva Premiership
Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make four changes to the starting line-up which lost to Wasps in their last Premiership fixture.

Billy Burns plays at fly-half, while forwards Yann Thomas, John Afoa and Mariano Galarza all return.

Harlequins fly-half Nick Evans is injured, so Tim Swiel wears the number 10 shirt, with Ross Chisholm replacing suspended full-back Aaron Morris.

Other changes see call-ups for Scotland wing Tim Visser, England prop Kyle Sinckler and hooker Joe Gray.

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Scott, Twelvetrees, Halaifonua; Burns, Heinz (capt.); Thomas. HIbbard, Afoa, Galarza, Thrush, Ludlow, Rowan, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, Hohneck, Doran-Jones, Savage, Kalamafoni, Braley, Hook, Trinder.

Harlequins: R. Chisholm; Yarde, Marchant, Hopper, Visser; Swiel, Mulchrone; Lambert, Gray, Sinckler, Merrick, Matthews, J. Chisholm, Ward (capt.), Luamanu.

Replacements: Buchanan, Owens, Shields, South, Naoupu, Jones, Lang, Alofa.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union commentaries

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired