Premiership: Gloucester Rugby v Harlequins

Billy Burns has scored 76 points in 20 appearances for Gloucester this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Stadium Date: Saturday, 4 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make four changes to the starting line-up which lost to Wasps in their last Premiership fixture.

Billy Burns plays at fly-half, while forwards Yann Thomas, John Afoa and Mariano Galarza all return.

Harlequins fly-half Nick Evans is injured, so Tim Swiel wears the number 10 shirt, with Ross Chisholm replacing suspended full-back Aaron Morris.

Other changes see call-ups for Scotland wing Tim Visser, England prop Kyle Sinckler and hooker Joe Gray.

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Scott, Twelvetrees, Halaifonua; Burns, Heinz (capt.); Thomas. HIbbard, Afoa, Galarza, Thrush, Ludlow, Rowan, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, Hohneck, Doran-Jones, Savage, Kalamafoni, Braley, Hook, Trinder.

Harlequins: R. Chisholm; Yarde, Marchant, Hopper, Visser; Swiel, Mulchrone; Lambert, Gray, Sinckler, Merrick, Matthews, J. Chisholm, Ward (capt.), Luamanu.

Replacements: Buchanan, Owens, Shields, South, Naoupu, Jones, Lang, Alofa.

