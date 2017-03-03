Premiership: Sale Sharks 12-32 Northampton Saints

Northampton's forwards piled plenty of pressure on Sale

Aviva Premiership Sale (7) 12 Tries: Charnley, Evans Con: James Northampton (15) 32 Tries: K Pisi, Paterson 2, Waller Cons: Myler 3 Pens: Myler 2

Northampton Saints boosted their Premiership play-off chances with a bonus-point win at Sale Sharks, who are still not clear of relegation trouble.

After a scoreless opening 28 minutes, Saints' Ken Pisi dived over and then Michael Paterson touched down.

Josh Charnley raced onto Mike Haley's chip through for his first Sale try, but Saints still led 15-7 at the break.

Paterson was driven over for his second and Ethan Waller raced in a fourth, either side of Bryn Evans' consolation.

Sixth-placed Saints are now four points behind Bath in fourth, while Sale have a 12-point buffer to bottom-side Bristol, who play Worcester on Sunday.

A scrappy first half in wet conditions at the AJ Bell Stadium was finally brought to life when wing Pisi collected Harry Mallinder's pass following some quick hands from the youngster.

A combination of dominance in the pack, which resulted in two tries for forward Paterson, and accuracy from the boot of Stephen Myler meant Sale rarely threatened to overturn Saints' lead.

The visitors' excellent night was capped in the last minute when Waller finished off a fine team move to earn what could be a crucial bonus point in the run-in.

Sale: Haley; Solomona, Leota, Jennings, Charnley; James, Phillips; Harrison, Webber, Aulika, Evans, Mills, Nield, Lund, Beaumont (capt).

Replacements: T Curry, Flynn, Longbottom, Nott, B Curry, Seymour, Stringer, Mugford, McGuigan.

Northampton: Tuala; K Pisi, Tuitavake, Mallinder, Foden (capt); Myler, Groom; Waller, Haywood, Brookes, Paterson, Craig, Gibson, Clark, Harrison.

Replacements: Clare, Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Dickinson, Dickson, Estelles, Wilson.

