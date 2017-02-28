Wales turned down kick on Leigh Halfpenny's advice - captain Alun Wyn Jones

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017: Key penalty moment in Wales defeat?

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones changed his mind about taking a kick at goal during the 29-13 defeat by Scotland on the advice of kicker Leigh Halfpenny.

Wales opted to kick for the corner, trailing 16-13 in the 51st minute.

Jones said he wanted to kick at goal, but opted for the lineout after discussions with the full-back.

"Obviously I'm not a kicker and I thought it was a good shot, Leigh didn't feel the same way hence we've gone for the corner," said Jones.

"I have every faith in him [Halfpenny]. Leigh's a world-class kicker and he knows what he can and can't do."

Lock forward Jones confirmed he had initially indicated to referee John Lacey that Wales would go for goal.

During television coverage of the incident fly-half Dan Biggar could clearly be heard asking if he should kick for the corner and Lacey saying a kick at goal was "indicated".

It has led to speculation that Biggar - an Ospreys team-mate of Jones - had influenced the decision not to take the kick which could have levelled the scores.

Leigh Halfpenny (left) with Neil Jenkins at the 2011 Rugby World Cup

But on Tuesday both kicking coach Neil Jenkins and Jones said it was the opinion of Halfpenny, who has scored 594 points for Wales, that led to the change.

Asked to explain the chain of events surround the penalty which was awarded on the Scotland 22 metre line close to the attacking team's right-hand touchline, Jones explained: "I motioned to the posts a couple of times and the ref agreed with me."

"Leigh felt the conditions weren't right and fortunately we were still able to go to the lineout.

"I suppose when you captain your country leadership and critiquing of things you do and the things you say are always going to be there."

Jones also explained why he did not ask Dan Biggar - who has kicked more than 100 goals for Wales - to have a shot at goal.

"In all honesty and in fairness, Dan's said because of his respect for Leigh he didn't want to be seen to undermine him [Halfpenny] or myself so that's why I went to the lineout," he said.

"Obviously from my point of view to level the scores would have been a good place to be midway through the second half particularly the way possession and territory had gone.

"It's all hindsight like the England decision when I went for the scrum would I do it again probably - all hindsight."