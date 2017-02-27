Josh Strauss: Scotland back-row Josh Strauss agrees deal to join Sale Sharks

Josh Strauss will leave Glasgow Warriors at the end of the season, joining Sale Sharks

Scotland back-row Josh Strauss will join Sale Sharks at the end of the season, BBC Scotland has learned.

Glasgow Warriors opted not to offer the South African-born player a new contract with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old had attracted interest from top-flight clubs in England and France.

But Strauss, who has 10 international caps, will move to Manchester on what is understood to be a three-year deal.

Sale declined to comment when contacted by BBC Scotland.

Meanwhile, fly-half Rory Clegg has left Glasgow Warriors for English Championship side Ealing Trailfinders.

The 27-year-old has brought his second spell at Scotstoun to a close, having made 16 appearances and scored 95 points.

Strauss is currently recovering from the kidney injury picked up during Scotland's defeat by France that curtailed his Six Nations Championship.

The back-row, who qualified to represent Scotland after completing three years of residence, joined Glasgow in 2012 from the Lions.

He has made 104 Warriors appearances, helping the club clinch their first silverware in the form of the 2015 Pro12 title.

Strauss' ball-carrying ballast was also pivotal to Glasgow reaching a maiden European Champions Cup quarter-final this season.

They will meet defending champions Saracens on 2 April.