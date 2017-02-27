Six Nations 2017: Scotland up to fifth in World Rugby rankings after Wales win

Scotland scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to beat Wales for the first time since 2007

Scotland's first win over Wales in 10 years has seen them rise to their highest-ever position of fifth in the World Rugby rankings.

Vern Cotter's side came from 13-6 down to beat the Welsh 29-13 in their Six Nations encounter at Murrayfield.

Victory means they move above Wales, who drop to seventh, South Africa and France in the rankings, which were introduced in October 2003.

Scotland will target a first win at Twickenham since 1983 on 11 March.

World Rugby Rankings - 27/02/17 1. New Zealand 94.78 points 6. South Africa 81.79 2. England 91.02 7. Wales 81.16 3. Australia 86.35 8. France 80.57 4. Ireland 84.18 9. Argentina 79.91 5. Scotland 82.18 10. Fiji 76.46

Their home victories over Ireland and Wales allows them to aim for a first Triple Crown since 1990 when they face England.

Scotland's rise to fifth, from eighth, in the rankings boosts their hopes of being among at least the second group of seeds when the draw is made later this year for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Finishing outside the top eight means a country will face two other leading nations in their World Cup pool.

Meanwhile, Scottish Rugby has announced their side's final home game against Italy on 18 March will be played in front of a full house of 67,144 for the first time in the Six Nations era.

The previous best crowd for Italy's visit to Edinburgh was 62,188 in 2015.