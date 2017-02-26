BBC Sport - Six Nations 2017: Watch Elliot Daly & George Ford link up for great England try
Daly & Ford link up for great England try
- From the section Rugby Union
Elliot Daly scores a well worked try in England's 36-15 victory over Italy which sees them extend their winning run to 17 matches.
MATCH REPORT: Six Nations 2017: England 36-15 Italy
