BBC Sport - England 36-15 Italy: Eddie Jones says match 'not proper rugby'

England head coach Eddie Jones says his side weren't allowed to play "proper rugby" during their 36-15 Six Nations victory over Italy in which the Azzurri employed an unusual tactic at the breakdown to disrupt the game.

However, Italy head coach Conor O'Shea insists that any criticism is "hypocritical" and that his team should be proud.

MATCH REPORT: England 36-15 Italy

