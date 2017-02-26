BBC Sport - Women's Six Nations 2017: France & Ireland players sing after anthem fails
France & Ireland players sing after anthem fails
- From the section Rugby Union
Both sets of players resort to singing their national anthems after the music fails to play before Ireland's Women's Six Nations clash against France in Dublin.
