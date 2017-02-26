Six Nations 2017: Scotland confident for England trip, says Ali Price

The win over Wales delighted Ali Price and Finn Russell

Ali Price says Scotland will travel to Twickenham confident they can register a first win there since 1983.

The Scots produced a superb second-half display to beat Wales 29-13 at Murrayfield, their first win over the Welsh in a decade.

Price feels this team now has the tools to compete with Eddie Jones' Grand Slam winners.

"We'll go down there knowing, if we play how we can play, we'll leave there with a win," the scrum-half said.

"We now look at every game as a game we can go and win.

"We've got two weeks now to prepare for the England game, so we'll prepare well."

Price stepped up with an assured display in place of injured captain Greig Laidlaw in only his third appearance - and first start - for Scotland.

The Glasgow Warriors back says it was important to play his own game rather than trying to replicate the role played by the inspirational Laidlaw.

"I don't want to try and replicate Greig. I'm not Greig," he said.

"He's an incredible game-manager, an incredible leader. That's something I still need to learn a lot about. That part of the game, I really want to work on.

"Having Finn Russell playing outside me - obviously we play together at Glasgow - helped a lot.

Price seized his chance after an injury to Greig Laidlaw

"Greig did an awful lot for the team. After we knew he was going to be out, everyone else stepped up and has taken on more of a leadership role, especially in those decision-making positions.

"I didn't feel under that much pressure. I just wanted to go out there and put in a good performance."

Russell kicked 19 points in a man-of-the-match display and echoed Price's belief that the Scots have a chance of a first win at Twickenham in his lifetime.

"I don't remember it - I wasn't even born," said the 24-year-old stand-off of the 1983 triumph.

"We ran them close a couple of years ago and last year. They are playing well and have a lot of confidence and momentum, so it will be a tough game.

"But, if we get our preparation right, we will see what happens.

"We have the belief. It is 10 years since we beat Wales, so this is a different team to ones in the past.

"We won't get arrogant and say we are going to win as it will be a tough game. We will have belief in ourselves because, if we don't do that, we will not win.

"We'll go down there and give it our best crack. We're looking forward to the challenge."