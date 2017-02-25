Six Nations 2017: England Test next for Vern Cotter's joyful Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017: Scotland 29-13 Wales highlights

Vern Cotter will permit his jubilant Scotland players to have "a couple of quiet, cold beers" after their morale-boosting Six Nations win over Wales.

The teams began the game at Murrayfield with one win and one defeat apiece but Scotland prevailed 29-13 thanks to Tommy Seymour and Tim Visser's tries and Finn Russell's faultless kicking.

"We were more assertive and organised in the second half," said Cotter.

"We applied pressure and got over the line with well-scored tries."

The New Zealander has only two games remaining as Scotland head coach - the penultimate being a trip to Twickenham - before he makes way for Gregor Townsend.

"Real guts and desire, the boys threw their bodies into it," was Cotter's assessment of his team's battling performance as they scored 20 second-half points to come from behind and beat Wales for the first time in a decade.

"We were competitive at the breakdown so all in all I'm happy we came away with the win.

"We will enjoy the evening, it's been a few years since we beat Wales. The boys can have a couple of quiet, cold beers. Then we go down to England."

John Barclay captained Scotland from the back-row, the Scarlets flanker becoming only the fourth of 14 Scotland skippers in the Six Nations era to have tasted victory in his first game leading the team.

The 30-year-old was cautiously optimistic about Scotland's chances on 11 March against England, who can re-take top spot in the Six Nations table with victory over Italy on Sunday.

He told BBC Sport: "We recovered from a poor first half to go on and beat a very good Welsh side.

"We tightened up in the second half, the tackle area and we've got some backs who can mix it with anyone and we gave them ball.

"We have beaten Ireland, who are a very good team, and we've beaten Wales, who are a very good team too.

"We believe within the group that we can do something. We go to England for the next game. We'll have a look at them. If we play well, we can win.

"If we play like we did in Paris, if we play like we did in the first half (against Wales), then it becomes very difficult."

Glasgow Warriors stand-off Russell knocked over all five penalties and was successful with his two conversions.

"It's not very often I hit 100% so I was happy I kept the boys on the front foot and kept the scoreboard ticking over," he said.

"I was happy with my kicking today.

"The boys were awesome. We knew how tough it was going to be, especially with both teams coming off a loss. The second half performance was absolutely outstanding.

"I am so proud of the boys. We knew if we were in the game we would be good enough to get a couple of tries on the board in the second half. We dug deep. It was similar to the Ireland game, so it was good."