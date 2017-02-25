Six Nations 2017: 'I wanted three points, kickers said no' - Wales captain Jones

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2017: Momentum shifted at Murrayfield - Wales captain Jones

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones wanted to kick for goal at a crucial stage of Saturday's 29-13 defeat by Scotland, but says his kickers said "no".

Wales opted to kick for the corner when trailing 16-13 in the 51st minute.

They were penalised at the ensuing line-out as Scotland recorded their first win over Wales since 2007.

"The kickers didn't want to so we just went for the corner," said 107-times capped Jones, who added he "would have liked to" have taken the points.

"We didn't do it, did we?" he added.

"And I got done for blocking at the back of the lift then, but, yeah, I would have liked to have gone for the three (points)."

Six Nations 2017: Scotland 29-13 Wales highlights

The incident was more remarkable as Irish referee John Lacey could be heard saying a kick at goal had been indicated while Wales fly-half Dan Biggar could be heard asking Jones if he could kick for the corner.

After the match Jones said the referee had not been involved.

The penalty was awarded on the Scotland 22-metre line close to the touchline, so would normally be considered well within the range of place kickers Leigh Halfpenny, who kicked eight points, and Biggar.

Wales led 13-9 at half-time, but failed to add to their tally after the break as Scotland scored 20 unanswered points.

Jones felt the momentum shift started before the interval when Halfpenny missed a chance to give Wales a 10-point lead and man of the match Finn Russell cut the gap to four points with the last kick of the half.

"At the tail end of the first half they took an opportunity and then into the second half, but we coughed up possession a little too easily," he said.

Jones said he wanted Wales to improve their discipline for their next game against Ireland on Friday, 10 March in Cardiff.

"We gave away one or two soft penalties and Scotland did a good job of disrupting us at the breakdown in the second half," he added.