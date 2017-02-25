BBC Sport - England 29-15 Italy: Vicky Fleetwood hat-trick of lineout drives

Fleetwood hat-trick sees England past Italy

Vicky Fleetwood scores a hat-trick of line-out drives as England beat Italy 29-15 at Twickenham Stoop despite having captain Katie McLean sent off in the second half.

WATCH MORE: Women's Six Nations 2017: Scotland 15-14 Wales

READ MORE:

Top videos

Video

Fleetwood hat-trick sees England past Italy

Video

Five things we'll miss about Claudio Ranieri

Video

Yarnold wins bronze at skeleton Worlds

Video

I have no problem with Ranieri - Schmeichel

Video

GB crash out of world four-man bob

Video

Can Southampton carry on defying the odds?

Video

Ranieri 'very sad' for Leicester fans

  • From the section News
Video

Ranieri let down by selfish players - Mourinho

Video

Sika Manu's incredible pass for Hull try

Video

Raiders progress to BBL Trophy final - 5 great plays

Video

Bale hopes for Wales Euro 2016 'legacy'

Video

What does Wolfpack's Noble know about Toronto?

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Mens Rugby Team

Bath Saracens RFC
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired