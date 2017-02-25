BBC Sport - England 29-15 Italy: Vicky Fleetwood hat-trick of lineout drives
Fleetwood hat-trick sees England past Italy
- From the section Rugby Union
Vicky Fleetwood scores a hat-trick of line-out drives as England beat Italy 29-15 at Twickenham Stoop despite having captain Katie McLean sent off in the second half.
