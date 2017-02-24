Women's Six Nations 2017: Scotland 15-14 Wales

Sarah Law's penalty gave Scotland a memorable win

Women's Six Nations Scotland (7) 15 Tries: Thomson, Lloyd Con: Law Pen: Law Wales (14) 14 Tries: Phillips, penalty try Cons: Snowsill 2

Scotland secured their first Women's Six Nations win since 2010 as they recovered from two tries down to beat Wales.

Carys Phillips' score was followed by a penalty try for the visitors, with Elinor Snowsill converting both.

The Scots responded with Lisa Thomson's converted try, and Rhona Lloyd crossing in the second half.

Lana Skeldon missed the conversion for Lloyd's try, but Sarah Law's late penalty gave the Scots victory.

A shaky start by Wales allowed Scotland to camp in their 22 early on. However, the opening was plagued with unforced errors from both sides, one of which by Wales allowed Skeldon and Jemma Forsyth to gain a penalty but Law's attempt was wide.

Dyddgu Hywel and debutant Jasmine Joyce's use of wide spaces meant Scotland were soon on the back foot and from a driven maul off a line-out Wales captain Phillips touched down.

The Welsh then utilised a powerful scrum drive to force their penalty try and Snowsill added her second conversion.

Scotland's recovery started with Thomson's try

However, the tide started to turn when Law offloaded for Thomson to cross and scrum-half Law converted.

The try gave Scotland renewed impetus after the break, but Amy Evans, Hywells and Phillips all threatened to add to the Welsh advantage.

A rolling maul applied more pressure to the hosts and only Jade Konkel's interception and burst forward allowed space for the Scots to breathe.

And it was from Konkel's pass to Lloyd that the hosts were finally back in contention. The winger managed to soar over the line in the left corner for her third international try.

Skeldon's conversion attempt from a tight angle fell short.

The closing stages were fiery and Thomson's powerful drive through the Welsh defence resulted in a scrum dangerously close to the line.

Wales managed to get the ball away and were safe, momentarily, but their inability to disrupt the Scottish line-out meant the hosts were back on the attack and Law held her nerve with the decisive kick after the visitors had been penalised for offside.

Scotland: C Rollie, Megan Gaffney, Lisa Thomson, Lisa Martin (capt), Rhona Lloyd, Helen Nelson, Sarah Law; Tracey Balmer, Lana Skeldon, Lindsey Smith, Emma Wassell, Deborah McCormack, Jemma Forsyth, Louise McMillan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Lucy Park, Heather Lockhart, Katie Dougan, Sarah Bonar, Lyndsay O'Donnell, Jenny Maxwell, Eilidh Sinclair, Lauren Harris.

Wales: Dyddgu Hywel, Jasmine Joyce, Kerin Lake, Rebecca de Filippo, Elen Evans, Elinor Snowsill, Rhiannon Parker; Cerys Hale, Carys Phillips (capt), Amy Evans, Rebecca Rowe, Mel Clay, Alisha Butchers, Rachel Taylor, Sioned Harries.

Replacements: Lowri Harries, Gwenllian Pyrs, Caryl Thomas, Siwan Lillicrap, Nia Elen Davies, Sian Moore, Robyn Wilkins, Gemma Rowland.