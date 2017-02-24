Six Nations 2017: Wales match key for Scots' campaign - Tim Visser

Harlequins winger Tim Visser has scored 11 tries in 28 appearances for Scotland

2017 RBS Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: BT Murrayfield Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT

Tim Visser admits Saturday's match against Wales will go a long way to determining if this is a successful Six Nations for Scotland.

Both sides have one win from two matches so far, the Scots following up an opening day win over Ireland with defeat to France in Paris.

"I've learned in the last couple of years that our Six Nations can make or break with only one game," said the Harlequins wing.

"It's important we get a result here."

Wales opened their campaign with a resounding win over Italy in Rome, but are also now in need of a win to keep their title challenge alive having lost to England in Cardiff last time out.

Scotland have not beaten the Welsh since 2007 but Visser insists that fact is not weighing heavily on the squad.

"The stats don't lie. Wales are a good team," he said.

"We've had some narrow defeats against them in recent years. I remember losing here by three points a couple of years back.

"Going to the Millennium Stadium is hard but it's obviously a different game at Murrayfield. I remember sitting in a press conference before we played France last year and it was a similar story and we beat them.

"Statistically it (the third game) is always a key game. If we get a win then we are in a good position going forward and a position we want to be in."

Visser will start on the wing in place of the injured Sean Maitland and is looking forward to linking up with in-form full-back Stuart Hogg, who has scored three tries in two matches in the tournament so far.

"I remember when I first joined Scotland back in 2012," Visser recalled.

"He was just a young boy and seeing what he's grown into in the last couple of years has been brilliant. It's only going to benefit the players around him, especially the wingers when we link up with him.

"There's some stiff competition at full-back worldwide but especially in attack he's one of the best out there."