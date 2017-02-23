Denny Solomona: Castleford's court case against Sale wing set to be adjourned

Denny Solomona is the only ever player to score tries in his first five Premiership appearances

Castleford's court case against Sale winger Denny Solomona, his agent Andy Clark and the Sharks, at the High Court is set to be adjourned.

Super League side Cas are understood to want £500,000 in compensation after the 23-year-old quit to join Sale.

He was contracted at the Tigers until 2018, but moved to the Premiership team in December on a three-year deal.

Solomona scored 42 tries in 2016 and has added nine tries in eight games since his cross-code switch.

It could mean an out-of-court settlement for the former Samoa rugby league international.

His form since his move to Sale has prompted suggestions that the New Zealand-born wing could play for England when he becomes eligible.

Prominent sports lawyer David Seligman suggested the legal battle over the contract could affect both rugby codes, in a way the Bosman ruling affected football.