Six Nations 2017: France make three changes for Ireland

Rabah Slimani
Slimani scored a try after coming on in France's opening-weekend defeat by England
Six Nations: Ireland v France
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 16:50 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary

France have brought prop Rabah Slimani, flanker Bernard le Roux and wing Yoann Huget to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Le Roux replaces Loann Goujon who has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament after fracturing his sinuses in the win over Scotland.

Wing Virimi Vakatawa makes way after picking up a thigh injury with Uini Atonio dropped to the bench.

Scrum-half Baptiste Serin keeps his place ahead of Maxime Machenaud.

France: Spedding; Nakaitaci, Lamerat, Fickou, Huget; Lopez, Serin; Baille, Guirado (c), Slimani, Vahaamahina, Maestri; Le Roux, Gourdon, Picamoles.

Replacements: Tolofua, Antonio, Ben Arous, Devedec, Ollivon, Machenaud, Chavancy, Camara.

