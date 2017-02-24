Pro12: Edinburgh 17-18 Cardiff Blues

Rory Scholes scampered in for two Edinburgh tries, but the home team succumbed to the Blues fightback

Pro12: Edinburgh v Cardiff Blues Edinburgh (7) 17 Tries: Cochrane, Scholes 2 Con: Hidalgo-Clyne Cardiff Blues (6) 18 Tries: Bennett, L Williams Con: Shingler Pens: Shingler 2

Cardiff Blues came from 11 points down to beat Edinburgh 18-17 at Myreside.

The Blues received two first-half yellow cards, and trailed to Neil Cochrane's converted try.

Rory Scholes exploited Matthew Morgan's awful attempted tackle to stretch Edinburgh's lead, then scored again in the opposite corner.

Josh Bennett's try hauled the Blues back within a score, before Lloyd Williams collected his own speculative chip-kick to snatch victory.

The visitors' night got off to a decent start when Steve Shingler's penalty put them ahead, but they lost the plot thereafter, conceding penalty after penalty and yellow card after yellow card.

Georgian tight-head Anton Peikrishvili was the first to go after collapsing a maul and, while he was off, Edinburgh drove Cochrane over for the opening try.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne converted, the 7-3 lead being cut to 7-6 when Shingler put over another penalty.

A four-point gain during Peikrishvili's purgatory was not exactly what Edinburgh were looking for, but it was better than they managed when the Blues lost their second man to the bin, Jarrad Hoeata walking after killing ball at the breakdown.

Edinburgh could not punish them at all this time. Not a point was scored. The home team had the physical advantage, the numerical advantage and with the Cardiff side conceding seven penalties in the first 30 minutes, Edinburgh had the discipline advantage, too.

What they did not have was even a semblance of composure. They kicked aimlessly when they needed to be applying pressure, they let the Blues off the hook when they ought to have been seizing them by the throat.

The visitors conceded an eighth penalty before the half was out. Throw in some line-out blunders, spillages and assorted other errors, and you had a second-rate game between two struggling sides.

The break brought about a dramatic change. At last, Edinburgh found something; patience, accuracy, wit. Scholes cut a lovely line off Jason Tovey and screamed over on the right.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne sent two conversion attempts and a penalty wide of the mark

Six minutes later, more smart rugby saw Hidalgo-Clyne slip Scholes in again on the opposite side of the field. The scrum-half missed both conversions. Not easy kicks, but costly all the same.

The Blues looked a bit of a beaten docket at this point, but Edinburgh, in such a wretched run of form, are never shoo-ins with just an 11-point lead. They have a vulnerability about them their opponents could practically smell - and from the hour-mark, the visitors began their comeback.

Lloyd Williams and Nick Williams did the major work for the try that really spooked Edinburgh, incisive rugby, good hands, a gorgeous offload and a try for Bennett. Ten minutes after that, and after a siege on Edinburgh's line, Lloyd Williams came up with the goods.

A dink over the top of the home defence, a kind bounce, a match-winning try. It did not matter that Shingler's conversion was charged down. The Blues had a one-point lead and one point was enough. Edinburgh were suckered. A sweet and precious win for the Welsh.

Edinburgh: Blair Kinghorn, Damien Hoyland, Glenn Bryce, Chris Dean, Rory Scholes, Jason Tovey, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Jack Cosgrove, Neil Cochrane (captain), Murray McCallum, Fraser McKenzie, Ben Toolis, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Cornell Du Preez

Replacements: George Turner, Derrick Appiah, Kevin Bryce, Grant Gilchrist, Lewis Carmichael, Nathan Fowles, Junior Rasolea, Michael Allen

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Alex Cuthbert, Willis Halaholo, Steve Shingler, Tom James; Gareth Anscombe, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey, Anton Peikrishvili, George Earle, Jarrad Hoeata, Macauley Cook, Josh Sion Bennett, Nick Williams.

Replacements: Matthew Rees, Corey Domachowski, Scott Andrews, James Down, Kirby Myhill, Tomos Williams, Garyn Smith, Aled Summerhill.