Six Nations: Italy make four changes for England game

Michele Campagnaro was among the try scorers as Exeter hammered Worcester at the weekend

Six Nations: England v Italy Venue: Twickenham Date: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Italy have recalled Exeter centre Michele Campagnaro as they make four changes for Sunday's Six Nations match with England at Twickenham.

Three come in the backs, with fly-half Tommaso Allan and wing Giulio Bisegni joining Campagnaro in the starting XV.

Braam Steyn replaces Maxime Mbanda at blind-side flanker as Italy search for their first win of the tournament.

Conor O'Shea's side are bottom of the Six Nations table after heavy defeats by Wales and Ireland.

Italy squad to play England:

Starting XV: Edoardo Padovani (Zebre); Giulio Bisegni (Zebre), Michele Campagnaro (Exeter Chiefs), Luke McLean (Benetton Treviso), Giovanbattista Venditti (Zebre); Tommaso Allan (Benetton Treviso), Edoardo Gori (Benetton Treviso); Andrea Lovotti (Zebre), Leonardo Ghiraldini (Stade Toulousain), Lorenzo Cittadini (Bayonne), Marco Fuser (Benetton Treviso), Dries Van Schalkwyk (Zebre), Braam Steyn (Benetton Treviso), Simone Favaro (Glasgow Warriors), Sergio Parisse (Stade Français)

Replacements: Ornel Gega (Benetton Treviso), Michele Rizzo (Leicester Tigers), Pietro Ceccarelli (Zebre), George Biagi (Zebre), Maxime Mbandà (Zebre), Giorgio Bronzini (Benetton Treviso), Carlo Canna (Zebre), Tommaso Benvenuti (Benetton Treviso)