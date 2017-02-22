Six Nations 2017: Scotland can benefit from Glasgow half-backs - Huw Jones

Ali Price (left) made his Scotland debut alongside Finn Russell in the autumn win over Georgia

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT

Huw Jones says a new Glasgow half-back combination can be a "silver lining" for Scotland's Six Nations hopes after the loss of captain Greig Laidlaw.

Either Ali Price, 23, who has yet to start a Test, or his more experienced Warriors team-mate Henry Prygos, 27, will start at scrum-half against Wales.

The other will be on the bench, with both playing regularly at club level with Scotland fly-half Finn Russell.

"That is the silver lining for us," said centre Jones, set for a sixth cap.

"It is a big loss with Greig being out but Henry and Ali both play regularly with Finn at Glasgow.

"So it could be a great thing that they have that partnership going already which can see us into the game. It's not like we have someone totally new coming in.

"They are both quality players, they both kick well, so I don't think it will be a problem for us.

"They are two different types of scrum-half. Henry is similar to Greig in that he marshalls the game really well, while Ali has quite a bit of pace and loves going forward.

Pyrgos (left) has only started five of his 18 Tests for Scotland, and none in the Six Nations

"We have guys who are used to playing with both scrum-halves so it is up to the coaches what they want in the game."

With Laidlaw ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, all seven of Scotland's seven backs on Saturday have strong links with Glasgow. Five are current players, Sean Maitland is a former player and Jones is set to join Glasgow.

Price or Pyrgos will join Russell at half-back, Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour make up two-thirds of the back three, and Jones has swiftly forged a centre partnership with another Warrior, Alex Dunbar, that will be rekindled at club level next season.

The Edinburgh-born, England-raised Jones will leave Cape Town-based Super Rugby outfit Stormers to join Glasgow later this year.

"It's a fairly new partnership but I think we are improving game by game," Jones, 23, said of his midfield combination with Dunbar.

"Defensively we have got a little bit better. We've been working hard at making sure we talk to each other the whole time.

Dunbar and Jones have been working on their partnership in defence and attack

"On the attacking side we also complement each other quite well but we can definitely get better.

"We get on pretty well, so that helps. We're training with each other every day right now, so you see how each other plays, read what they are going to do and then react to it. It is the same in defence.

"It is not just with Alex, but the whole backline, because it is almost the entire Glasgow backline."

With the fit-again Ryan Wilson set to return to the back row for the injured Josh Strauss, the other main interest apart from who starts at scrum-half when Vern Cotter confirms his line-up on Thursday will be the identity of his new captain.

The choice appears to be between experienced flanker John Barclay, assuming he has fully recovered from head and shoulder knocks sustained against France, and 22-year-old lock Jonny Gray - a co-captain of Glasgow - who both performed the role after Laidlaw's departure against France.

Pyrgos and veteran hooker Ross Ford have also led Scotland in the past, though neither is assured of a starting spot.

"Greig is a fantastic leader and captain so obviously it's a big loss," Jones added. "It just means the rest of the leadership group come together and they take charge.

"We have got other great players, other tacticians on the field and other leaders to step up. It is shame losing Greig but it is a great opportunity for other guys to show what they are worth."