Women's Six Nations: Scotland bring in Jemma Forsyth v Wales

Women's Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld Date: Friday, 24 February Kick-off: 18:20 GMT Coverage: Live on Scottish Rugby TV. Highlights on BBC Two on Sunday, 26 Feb. Report on BBC Sport website

Scotland have made one change to their side for the third match of their Women's Six Nations campaign against Wales on Friday at Cumbernauld.

Flanker Jemma Forsyth is promoted from the bench to start at blind-side in place of the injured Karen Dunbar.

Dunbar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Six Nations after suffering a knee injury against France.

Worcester back-row Lyndsay O'Donnell is called up to the replacements, with the rest of the 23 unchanged.

Scotland, seeking a first Six Nations win since 2010, suffered an agonising last-gasp 22-15 home defeat by Ireland in their opening game being being thrashed 55-0 in France.

Wales, meanwhile, won 20-8 in Italy but crashed 63-0 at home to England the following week.

"We had a strong performance against Ireland in our opening match and a lot of good things were achieved, from which the players can take great pride from," said Scotland head coach Shade Munro.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to build on those positives against a very physical French team.

"The players are a tight-knit group and are determined to keep improving together. As a squad we remain focused and determined on making progress in this campaign and competing hard against all opposition.

"Wales pose a different challenge but one we are familiar with, having played them last October in a friendly as part of our increased training and game schedule.

"Home advantage will be key and I know the noise from the crowd during the Ireland game really lifted the players, so it would be great to see more supporters in the stands at Broadwood Stadium this Friday."

Scotland: Chloe Rollie (Murrayfield Wanderers), Megan Gaffney (Edinburgh University), Lisa Thomson (Edinburgh University), Lisa Martin (Murrayfield Wanderers, capt), Rhona Lloyd (Edinburgh University), Helen Nelson (Murrayfield Wanderers), Sarah Law (Murrayfield Wanderers/Edinburgh University); Tracey Balmer (Worcester), Lana Skeldon (Hillhead Jordanhill), Lindsey Smith (Hillhead Jordanhill), Emma Wassell (Murrayfield Wanderers), Deborah McCormack (Aylesford Bulls), Jemma Forsyth (Hillhead Jordanhill), Louise McMillan (Hillhead Jordanhill), Jade Konkel (Hillhead Jordanhill).

Replacements: Lucy Park (Murrayfield Wanderers), Heather Lockhart (Hillhead Jordanhill), Katie Dougan (Edinburgh University), Sarah Bonar (Lichfield), Lyndsay O'Donnell (Worcester), Jenny Maxwell (Lichfield), Eilidh Sinclair (Murrayfield Wanderers), Lauren Harris (Melrose).