Pro12: Ospreys 26-15 Glasgow Warriors

Pro12: Ospreys v Glasgow Warriors Ospreys (14) 26 Tries: Giles, Matavesi, Ardron, Fonotia Cons: Price 3 Glasgow Warriors (7) 15 Tries: Flynn, Murchie Cons: Thomson Pen: Thomson

Ospreys moved up to second in the Pro12 with a bonus point win over Glasgow Warriors at Liberty Stadium.

Keelan Giles and Josh Matavesi's tries put Ospreys in control before Glasgow responded through Corey Flynn.

Glasgow fought back in the second half and briefly led through full-back Peter Murchie's try.

But Tyler Ardron and Kieron Fonotia's tries and the boot of Luke Price sealed a win which boosted Ospreys' play-off hopes.

It was the perfect response for Ospreys following a 25-23 home defeat by Munster in their previous game while sixth placed Glasgow have now lost their last three league outings to fall 12 points adrift of the the play-off places.

South Africa prop Brian Mujati made his debut for Ospreys, who were forced into a late change with Dafydd Howells replacing Hanno Dirksen on the wing.

Keelan Giles was not considered for Wales' Six Nations squad because of injury

The home side opened the scoring when, after good work from Dan Evans and Howells, wing Giles raced in to touch down for his 12th try of the season and fly-half Price converted.

Matavesi, who will leave the region at the end of the season to join Newcastle Falcons, bundled over for his team's second try and Price added the extras.

But mistakes allowed Glasgow back into the game and Gregor Townsend's side responded with former All Black Flynn crossing for a try and Brandon Thomson converting to cut the lead to seven points .

Amid deteriorating weather conditions at the Liberty Stadium, Thomson closed the gap further with a penalty early in the second half.

Glasgow went ahead for the first time when Murchie side stepped a number of tackles to scores his side's second try, which Thomson failed to convert.

But their lead lasted only four minutes with back-rower Ardron starting and finishing a move which resulted in a third try for the hosts and two more points for 21-year-old Price.

Ospreys scored a fourth try to secure a bonus point with Fonotia finishing off a fine team move, although man of the match Price, who had an impressive game, missed the conversion.

It proved to be enough for Ospreys to secure a comfortable win.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Ashley Beck, Josh Matavesi, Dafydd Howells; Luke Price, Brendon Leonard (capt); Paul James, Hugh Gustafson, Brian Mujati, Lloyd Ashley, Rory Thornton, Tyler Ardron, Olly Cracknell, Dan Baker.

Replacements: Ifan Phillips, Gareth Thomas, Rhodri Jones, James King, Sam Underhill, Tom Habberfield, Jay Baker, Kieron Fonotia.

Glasgow: Peter Murchie; Junior Bulumakau, Nick Grigg, Peter Horne (capt), Rory Hughes; Brandon Thomson, Grayson Hart; Jamie Bhatti, Corey Flynn, Sila Puafisi, Brian Alainu'uese, Scott Cummings, Rob Harley, Matt Smith, Lewis Wynne

Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Alex Allan, D'arcy Rae, Tjiuee Uanivi, Chris Fusaro, Nemia Kenatale, Richie Vernon, Ratu Tagive

Referee: Frank Murphy (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Stuart Gaffikin (Ireland), Craig Evans (Wales)

Citing commissioner: Jeff Marks (WRU)

TMO: Simon McDowell (Ireland)