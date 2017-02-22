Wasps: Marcus Watson, Ben Harris and Antonio Harris join club

Marcus Watson is the older brother of Bath and England winger Anthony Watson

Wasps have signed winger Marcus Watson and prop Ben Harris from Newcastle, along with Nottingham hooker Antonio Harris, for the 2017-18 season.

Watson, 25, has scored 14 tries in 29 games for Falcons, and was in the Great Britain Sevens team which won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Ben Harris, 27, made one appearance for Wasps earlier this season after joining on a short-term loan deal.

Antonio Harris, 21, has scored seven tries in 18 games this season.

"We already know a lot about Ben and believe he has real potential at this level. TJ [Antonio] Harris has also impressed us in the Championship and we think he still has lots of growth in him," director of rugby Dai Young said.

"We always want an exciting back three, with pace on the wing, as we feel we have great distributors in our inside backs. We want to make sure we have deadly finishers to execute the chances they create.

"Marcus certainly fits into that category brilliantly, as he has shown already at international level on the sevens circuit and in the Aviva Premiership."