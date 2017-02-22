Six Nations 2017: George North to start for Wales against Scotland
|Six Nations: Scotland v Wales
|Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary
Wing George North has recovered from a bruised thigh to start for Wales in Saturday's Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield.
The 24-year-old replaces Alex Cuthbert in the only change from the 21-16 defeat by England in Cardiff.
Ross Moriarty continues at number eight in the back row, while Taulupe Faletau remains on the bench.
There is just one change among the Wales replacements, as second row Luke Charteris replaces Cory Hill.
