Six Nations 2017: Wales' Rhys Webb says Scotland will miss Greig Laidlaw's boot

Rhys Webb made his 25th appearance for Wales in the 21-16 defeat by England

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Scotland scrum-half and captain Greig Laidlaw will be a huge loss against Wales, according to Rhys Webb.

Laidlaw, 31, is out of the Six Nations after injuring an ankle against France.

Wales number nine Webb says Scotland will miss the Gloucester player's tactical nous and place kicking.

"Greig's a massive loss. His accuracy off the tee is pretty impressive, he almost never misses. Whoever's replacing him will be getting in a lot of practice this week," he said.

"Hopefully we won't be giving away many penalties to give them a shot at."

Laidlaw kicked three penalties and two conversions in Scotland's opening-round 27-22 win against Ireland at Murrayfield.

He left the field in the first half in Paris when Finn Russell missed a conversion from in front of the posts as the ball toppled from the tee at the last moment.

Webb expects Laidlaw's replacement to be a tough opponent, with Ali Price impressing off the bench against France.

Greig Laidlaw (right), taking on Rhys Webb, has scored more than 500 points in Tests

"Price came on for them at the weekend and he's been playing in a Glasgow team which has been full of confidence last season and this season," added the Ospreys scrum-half.

"He's got a good understanding with Finn Russell as well and then there's Henry [Pyrgos] if he comes off the bench as well.

"They're all good players but we're going to be concentrating on ourselves and not worrying about who they bring to the party."

Scotland have not beaten Wales since 2007, but Webb believes they are a better team now than in previous seasons.

"I think Scotland have come on leaps and bounds," he added.

"They've got some threats in the back three with Stuart Hogg, [Tommy] Seymour, [Tim] Visser - they're all dangerous whoever plays there so we have to be tactically smart with those guys playing.

"They'll want to play some rugby as well, especially with Finn Russell at 10.

"He's been pulling the strings for Glasgow and Stuart Hogg has been carving it up hasn't he for the last two games, so I don't think much is going to change."