Six Nations 2017: Scots must 'stand up' to Wales, says Gordon Reid

By David Currie

BBC Scotland

Scotland forward Gordon Reid
Gordon Reid says the Scots will face a stern challenge against Wales at Murrayfield
Six Nations: Scotland v Wales
Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT
Scotland forward Gordon Reid says Wales will try to bully the Scots when they meet at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The Scots resume their Six Nations campaign following a week's break with a victory against Ireland under their belt and a loss to the French in Paris.

"I know from experience they'll try to bully us mentally," said Reid ahead of the encounter in the Scottish capital.

"We just need to try to stand up for ourselves. Stand up as a team, stand up for Scotland."

More to follow.

