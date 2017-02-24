Premiership: Wasps v Gloucester

Willie Le Roux made his Wasps debut as a 58th-minute replacement at Sale

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

South Africa winger Willie Le Roux will make his home debut for Wasps after making his first appearance as a replacement in their defeat at Sale.

The Premiership leaders make one other change, with Joe Simpson replacing Dan Robson at scrum-half.

Gloucester make two changes, with Lewis Ludlow coming in for Ross Moriarty, who is on Six Nations duty with Wales.

Salesi Ma'afu, forced off injured during the win over Saracens, is replaced by Paul Doran-Jones.

Wasps: Beale; Wade, Gopperth, Eastmond, Le Roux; Cipriani, Simpson; Mullan (capt), Taylor, Cooper-Woolley, Symons, Gaskell, Johnson, Young, Rieder.

Replacements: Festuccia, McIntyre, Moore, Rowlands, Willis, Robson, Leiua, Bassett.

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Scott, Twelvetrees, Halaifonua; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hibbard, Doran-Jones, Savage, Thrush, Ludlow, Rowan, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, Thomas, Afoa, Galarza, Kalamafoni, Braley, Hook, Trinder.

