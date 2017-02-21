Callum Gibbins signs for Glasgow Warriors from Hurricanes

Gibbins won the Super Rugby final with Hurricanes last year

New Zealand-born flanker Callum Gibbins' summer move to Glasgow Warriors from Hurricanes has been confirmed by the Pro12 club.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-year contract, subject to visa and medical.

Gibbins told the Warriors' website he was "excited about the opportunity" to join the Scotstoun outfit.

"I feel privileged to be in a situation where I can make a decision like this and I'm looking forward to the new experiences that lie ahead," he said.

Gibbins was a Super Rugby winner with the Wellington side last year and will join up with his new team-mates following his commitments with the Hurricanes and Manawatu Turbos.

The open-side has played 26 times in Super Rugby and has scored three tries.

He was also the captain of Manawatu Turbos, where he played under incoming Warriors coaches Dave Rennie and Jason O'Halloran, and has scored 19 tries in 60 appearances for the Mitre 10 Cup side.

"Each of the teams I've represented, and all the fans who have supported those teams, hold a special place in my heart and there is no doubt I'll miss the people I've been involved with during my rugby career to date," Gibbins added.

He becomes the third player to join the Warriors ahead of the 2017/18 season, with Stormers duo Huw Jones and Oli Kebble already signed up.

Gibbins is a replacement for Simone Favaro, the Italy flanker who was Warriors' player of the season last year but has not been offered a new contract.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said: "Callum is a hard-working player with real leadership attributes and he's another exciting addition to the squad for next season.

"He is part of a winning environment right now at the Hurricanes and is a player Dave and Jason know well from their time coaching him at Manawatu."