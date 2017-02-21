Bath duo Kahn Fotuali'i & Francois Louw banned for two weeks
Bath's Kahn Fotuali'i and Francois Louw have been banned for two weeks by the Rugby Football Union following the 22-12 Premiership win over Harlequins.
Samoa scrum-half Fotuali'i, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of "punching or striking" after an altercation with Dave Ward during the second half.
South Africa flanker Louw, 31, was found guilty of tip-tackling scrum-half Charlie Mulchrone in the first period.
The pair could make their first-team returns against Saracens on 26 March.