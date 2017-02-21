Bath duo Kahn Fotuali'i & Francois Louw banned for two weeks

Kahn Fotuali'i (left) and Francois Louw
Kahn Fotuali'i (left) and Francois Louw have been key performers for Bath this season

Bath's Kahn Fotuali'i and Francois Louw have been banned for two weeks by the Rugby Football Union following the 22-12 Premiership win over Harlequins.

Samoa scrum-half Fotuali'i, 34, pleaded guilty to a charge of "punching or striking" after an altercation with Dave Ward during the second half.

South Africa flanker Louw, 31, was found guilty of tip-tackling scrum-half Charlie Mulchrone in the first period.

The pair could make their first-team returns against Saracens on 26 March.

