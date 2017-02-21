Women's Six Nations: Jasmine Joyce to make Wales XV-a-side debut v Scotland

Jasmine Joyce scored twice for Wales Women in a friendly against Spain in January

Team GB Olympics sevens player Jasmine Joyce will make her Wales XV-a-side competitive debut against Scotland in Cumbernauld on Friday.

Wing Joyce is one of four changes to the team following their heavy defeat by England in Cardiff.

The other changes see Rhiannon Parker come in at scrum-half, Rebecco de Filippo return at centre and Cerys Hale at loosehead prop.

Joyce scored two tries in a non-cap match against Spain in January.

"Jasmine and Rhiannon are two talented individuals who have been in and around the squad for a while now, and we feel the way they've performed in the warm-up games and in training has earned them this opportunity," Wales Women boss Rowland Phillips said.

After their defeat by England, Phillips says his players have responded well in training and they can rise to the occasion against Scotland, who were defeated 55-0 against France in their last game.

Phillips continued: "The response of the players following the England match has been outstanding. From the Sunday following that game, our focus immediately moved on to Scotland.

"Scotland's last two performances in the competition - losing to a last-minute play from Ireland and being very competitive in the first 20 minutes against France - shows how much they have improved this season. We will need to be ready for this challenge."

Wales: Dyddgu Hywel (Scarlets), Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets)*, Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Rebecca de Filippo (Newport Gwent Dragons), Elen Evans (Scarlets), Elinor Snowsill (Newport Gwent Dragons), Rhiannon Parker (Cardiff Blues)*, Cerys Hale (Newport Gwent Dragons), Carys Phillips (c) (Ospreys), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Rebecca Rowe (Newport Gwent Dragons), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Alisha Butchers (Scarlets),Rachel Taylor (Scarlets), Sioned Harries (Scarlets)

Replacements: Lowri Harries (Scarlets), Gwenllian Pyrs (Scarlets), Caryl Thomas (Scarlets), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys), Nia Elen Davies (Cardiff Blues), Sian Moore (Newport Gwent Dragons), Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys), Gemma Rowland (Newport Gwent Dragons)