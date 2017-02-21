Six Nations: Taulupe Faletau knows Wales recall will be tough

Taulupe Faletau replaced Ross Moriarty in the second half of Wales's 21-16 Six Nations defeat by England

Six Nations: Scotland v Wales Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 25 February Kick-off: 14:25 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Number eight Taulupe Faletau says he faces tough competition to regain his place in Wales' back row for Saturday's Six Nations game against Scotland.

Bath forward Faletau, 26, has had an injury-hit season but came on for Ross Moriarty in the defeat by England.

Moriarty impressed in the back row with Sam Warburton and Justin Tipuric against England, with his withdrawal early in the second half a surprise.

"Ross is playing really well, and so are the other two," said Faletau.

Former national team captain Martyn Williams has said Wales should stick with the same back row - Moriarty at number eight with flankers Warburton and Tipuric either side of the scrum - against Scotland.

Gloucester number eight Moriarty has started Wales' first two games of the Six Nations and was a colossal presence in defence and attack against England.

The 2013 Lions tourist added: "It is down to the coaches to pick what team they pick.

"We work for each other, and whoever plays is worthy of playing. And to be honest, those three right now are playing really well."

Faletau played his first 80 minute-game of the season as Bath beat Harlequins 22-12 in the Premiership on Saturday and says he is simply relieved to be playing again.

"I am just glad to be out there playing rugby again. It hasn't been the season for it for me. I was just glad to get 80 minutes," Faletau said.

"It has been frustrating, but injuries are part of the game, and I have got to deal with it some time. They come around for everyone, and it has just seemed to be my time."

Despite the heartbreaking late defeat by England in the last round of the Six Nations, Faletau is optimistic of Wales' chances for the rest of the tournament.

"Although the result [against England] didn't go our way, the performance was there, and everyone is looking forward to the next game," Faletau added.

"After losing last week, it [the title] is kind of out of our hands. We have just got to take each game as it comes. If we win our games, we are always in with a chance if somebody else slips up."