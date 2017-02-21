Six Nations: Mako Vunipola set to return for England against Italy

Vunipola played for 70 minutes in Saracens match against Gloucester on Friday

Six Nations: England v Italy Venue: Twickenham Date: Sunday, 26 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Mako Vunipola is set to make his first appearance in this year's Six Nations after being included in a 28-man England training squad for Sunday's game against Italy at Twickenham.

The 26-year-old returned for Saracens against Gloucester on Friday after two months out with knee-ligament damage.

He is likely to feature at least from the bench as one of only two loose-head props retained in the squad.

England are looking to extend their winning streak to 17 matches.

England's 28-man training squad:

Forwards: Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Northampton), Dylan Hartley (Northampton), James Haskell (Wasps), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mike Williams (Leicester), Tom Wood (Northampton).

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath), Jonathan Joseph (Bath), Jonny May (Gloucester), Jack Nowell (Exeter), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ben Te'o (Worcester), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester).